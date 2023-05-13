Weekend in Estonia set for clear skies, warm temperatures

An area of high pressure over Estonia means clear skies, calm conditions and daytime temperatures as warm as 22C over the weekend.

The extensive area of high pressure stretches from northwestern Europe to the Baltic States and is set to remain into the new week. From Tuesday, however, these clear and sunny conditions will start to give way to cloud and some rain.

Friday night was cloudless and dry with temperatures up to 8C, warming up as morning arrives, when skies will be virtually clear (see map), temperatures are set to be 10-13C with virtually no breeze.

Weather in Estonia, Saturday morning, May 13, 2023. Source: ERR

This will remain the case through Saturday, where, again, temperatures in the East and North (20-22C) will be slightly higher than in the West, Southwest and over the islands (17-18C).

Weather in Estonia, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Source: ERR

Sunday will see similar conditions, though the high pressure area will start to move eastwards; not sufficiently to no longer make its effects known in Estonia, however, though a few clouds are to start to appear.

From Monday, the cloud is forecast to pick up, but it is Tuesday when conditions will change more significantly: Thickening cloud will bring a chance of showers in the afternoon, and possibly also thunder, and average daily temperatures will have dropped, to around 18C.

On Wednesday, patches of showers are to remain, though the temperature may rise slightly.

Weather map for Estonia, four days in advance, Sunday, May 14 to Wednesday, May 17. Source: ERR

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

