Weather in Estonia to be warmer, drier going into the weekend

Toompark in Tallinn n mid-May 2023.
Toompark in Tallinn n mid-May 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Thursday's weather in Estonia will be mostly clear, with windspeeds dropping and temperatures rising. These conditions will continue into the new week, spelling another warm and clear weekend.

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday was clear but quite chilly with temperatures in the single figures, and drier conditions after midnight.

The southernmost edge of a low pressure area meant southwesterlies remained, and these transferred into westerlies, of 5-10 m/s in gusts on the coast of up to 15 m/s.

Weather in Estonia on the morning of May 18, 2023. Source: ERR

The sky will remain clear through the morning, however, except in the easternmost portion of the country, and it will already have started warming up, to 9-11C.

Daytime, there will be a slight clouding in the center, and the wind will die down to a very light breeze. Otherwise clear, with temperatures warmer in the East and South (15-17C) than in the West and North (10-14C).

Weather in Estonia, daytime May 18, 2023. Source: ERR

Coming into the weekend, another high pressure area is to form over the Baltic Sea and will last through into next week, meaning rising temperatures, though the nights will still be chilly – as low as 2C overnight Thursday to Friday, meaning gardeners might need to take care with some of their plants.

Four-day weather forecast for Estonia, May 19-22, 2023. Source: ERR

The temperature values will continue to rise into the new week, however, while during the day, the average will go from 17C on Friday, to 22C next Monday. This will, however, be accompanied by a general clouding over, spelling an end to the clear skies nationwide, for the time being.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

