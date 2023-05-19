Hussar: Lehtme's resignation saves reputation of Eesti 200, Riigikogu

Chairman of Eesti 200 Lauri Hussar said Slava Ukraini founder and MP Johanna-Maria Lehtme's resignation has saved the reputation of both the party and Riigikogu.

"I commend this decision and say that it is very important that law enforcement authorities are able to investigate all the circumstances surrounding Slava Ukraini's finances. It is also important that Slava Ukraini's audit brings clarity to this matter," Hussar told reporters on Friday after Lehtme's resignation.

"This was a very important step for both the Riigikogu and the party. It will help to maintain the reputation of both the Riigikogu and the party," said Hussar, who also acts as leader of the parliament.

"This kind of debate over and around a member of the Riigikogu does the Riigikogu no credit."

Hussar said Lehtme made the decision herself and he spoke with her before the announcement.

"She has stuck to her views as expressed in the media. My recommendation is that we wait for the results of the investigation and then we will get clarity," said Hussar.

Lehtme has previously said she will not discuss the matter until the results of the audit are known.

Although some Eesti 200 politicians have called the allegations against Lehme a witch hunt, Hussar emphasized that the party has been open and journalists have had the right to ask questions.

"What I can say is that, as there are investigations underway, we are waiting for the results. Her own move is a sign that she is ready to work closely with both law enforcement and the Slava Ukraini audit on this issue," the chairman said

Asked to what extent the party has discussed the issue, Hussar said discussions have taken place based on the facts.

Lehtme founded the charity Slava Ukraini at the outbreak of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Estonian public gave millions of euros to the NGO which provided humanitarian aid to front-line troops.

In recent months, allegations of misuse of funds against the NGO's partner organization in Ukraine have arisen and an audit and investigation are now underway.

On Friday, Eesti 200 announced that Lehtme would leave the Riigikogu after being elected in March. She received over 5,000 votes making her the party's most popular candidate.

Eesti Ekspress wrote on Friday that Lehtme resigned after she wa caught stealing in a previous job.

She will be replaced by Züleyxa Izmailova, formerly chairman of the Estonian Greens.

