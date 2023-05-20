Weekend in Estonia set for warm, dry and clear weather
The increasingly warm and dry weather continues through the weekend as an area of high pressure over Estonia spells clear skies and only very light breezes.
This means the nights are still cold – Saturday's temperatures dipped below zero in places and at ground level.
Saturday morning has dawned sunny, with significantly warmer temperatures (12-14C) than have been seen in the mornings earlier in the week.
The day remains the same, with barely a cloud in the sky save for near the eastern border, gentle breezes from the North, and temperatures of 17-20C on the mainland. Coastal areas may be slightly cooler, particularly on Hiiumaa where the average temperature is set to be 15C.
Nighttime again will be cooler.
Sunday's conditions will be similar albeit slightly cloudier, while into the new week the nights will progressively be getting less chilly. However, the new week will bring showers and even a chance of thunder on the Monday in places.
The daytime temperatures will nonetheless be climbing, too, to an average of 22C on Wednesday.
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael
Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'