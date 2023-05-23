Waste treatment center catches fire on Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe tänav

.Smoke from a fire on Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe tänav.
.Smoke from a fire on Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe tänav. Source: Mait Ots/ERR
A waste treatment center on Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe tänav caught fire late on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Estonian Rescue Board (Päästeamet), at 17.49 a fire was reported at the waste treatment center on Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe tänav and that people were being evacuated from the area. No casualties have so far been reported.

The Rescue Board said, that a cloud of toxic smoke is spreading from the fire and advised residents of Suur-Sõjamäe and Lasnamäe to keep their doors and windows closed and avoid traveling in the area.

Reports suggest the smoke cloud is also visible from the center of Tallinn.

Editor: Michael Cole

Waste treatment center catches fire on Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe tänav

