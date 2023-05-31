Blood Donor Day takes place at Tartu's Ahaa Science Center

Tartu University Hospital's latest Blood Donor Day took place this Tuesday, this time at the Ahhaa Science Center. During the day, people were invited along to donate blood to help those in need of potentially lifesaving transfusions.

ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera," spoke to some of those, who had come to help out.

For Monica, giving blood has become something of a regular activity since her first donation when she was 18.

"I still try to go regularly. When I turned 18, I thought I would like to start donating, and now I've been donating ever since," she said.

Donating is a simple way to do something good, she says.

"It's such a small thing that I can do to help someone in a much bigger way, so I thought I'd like to come along and do something good."

Üllar is also a regular donor. He has donated blood around 15 times before and believes it is something really necessary and important to do.

"At the moment, I have enough to give to others. And if I don't have enough when I need it, it would be nice to have somewhere to take it from. It would be a real mess if no one donated," Üllar said.

Ülle Kuusik, head of the laboratory department at the Blood Center of the Tartu University Hospital (Tartu Ülikooli Kliinikum) said, that currently the hospital is in need of more donations from people with A-group blood types.

"Right now, we are struggling to get donors with A-positive and A-negative blood types. So, we would very much welcome donors with these blood types. In fact, we're waiting for everybody, because we have patients of all (blood) groups," Kuusik said.

According to Kuusik, there are plenty of Estonian blood donors, but there is always a need for more.

"You can say that people are still coming, but as always, we are still a little bit short. Depending on the season. When the hospital is busier, there is a little bit lacking. But, otherwise people still come. You can't really say that we Estonians are not a nation of donors," Kuusik said.

Tartu University Hospital organizes regular Blood Donor Days in the city.

--

