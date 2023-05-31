Edgars Rinkevičs elected President of Latvia

Edgars Rinkevičs has been elected President of Latvia. Three rounds of voting were held at the Saeima, the Latvian parliament, on Wednesday, which was enough for Rinkevičs to win. Some tipsters had said the ballot rounds could have drawn a blank and triggered a new election next month, but in the event this was not necessary.

Edgars Rinkevičs, 49, from Jūrmala, had been Latvia's foreign minister, from 2011 to the present, and will replace incumbent Egils Levits as president. Levits, head of state since 2019, was eligible to run for a second term, but declined to do so.

Three candidates ran on the day, Rinkevičs, businessman Uldis Pilens, and diaspora activist Elina Pinto.

Rinkevičs enjoyed the backing of his own and prime minister Krišjānis Kariņš' party, New Unity, prior to the election.

51 votes or more were needed to become president, at the 100-seat Saeima.

Round one was inconclusive (Rinkevičs polled at 42 votes) as was round two, with the difference that Pinto was eliminated after that round, as the lowest voted-for candidate.

I am honoured and humbled to be elected as President of the Republic of Latvia, I will do my best to serve the people of Latvia well. I thank Members of Parliament for their trust — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) May 31, 2023

In the third round run-off, Rinkevičs accrued 52 votes, with 35 against, but enough to become Latvia's eighth president post restoration of independence.

A fourth round would have been possible, with just Rinkevičs running alone. Had this, too, proved inconclusive, a fresh round of elections would have taken place next month, but in the event this was not required.

Latvian presidential terms last five years, as in Estonia.

Rinkevičs tweeted after the result that he was: " Honored and humbled to be elected as President of the Republic of Latvia," adding: "I will do my best to serve the people of Latvia well."

While Rinkevičs as candidate prompted fears from some of a New Unity domination of Latvia's leadership, this has to be weighed against the current security situation, in which his experience as foreign minister is seen as important.

President of Estonia Alar Karis offered: "Warm congratulations to President elect of Latvia Edgars Rinkevičs. Happy to continue close cooperation between Estonia and Latvia!. I hope to see you soon on your visit to Estonia.

Warm congratulations to @edgarsrinkevics President elect of #Latvia!



Happy to continue close cooperation between Estonia and Latvia!



I hope to see you soon on your visit to #Estonia. — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) May 31, 2023

Having just met Rinkevičs a few days ago, while the latter was still foreign minister, Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna also heralded the news, tweeting: "Congratulations dear friend and neighbor Edgars Rinkevičs for being elected as the next president of Latvia. There is no doubt that friendship and cooperation will continue to strengthen."

Congratulation dear friend & neighbour @edgarsrinkevics for being elected as the next president of #Latvia.



There is no doubt that ❤️ friendship & cooperation will continue to streghten. pic.twitter.com/ktW5IXA2uS — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) May 31, 2023

The result caps a busy few days for Estonia's neighbor to the South; a national holiday was declared Sunday and Monday after the men's ice hockey team took bronze in the world championships in Tampere, Finland, after defeating the U.S.

Riga itself was also hosting world championships events.

Egils Levits' term ends on July 8.

Latvia is, like Estonia, an EU and NATO member state.

