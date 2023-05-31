Edgars Rinkevičs elected President of Latvia

News
Edgars Rinkēvičs.
Edgars Rinkēvičs. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Edgars Rinkevičs has been elected President of Latvia. Three rounds of voting were held at the Saeima, the Latvian parliament, on Wednesday, which was enough for Rinkevičs to win. Some tipsters had said the ballot rounds could have drawn a blank and triggered a new election next month, but in the event this was not necessary.

Edgars Rinkevičs, 49, from Jūrmala, had been Latvia's foreign minister, from 2011 to the present, and will replace incumbent Egils Levits as president. Levits, head of state since 2019, was eligible to run for a second term, but declined to do so.

Three candidates ran on the day, Rinkevičs, businessman Uldis Pilens, and diaspora activist Elina Pinto.

Rinkevičs enjoyed the backing of his own and prime minister Krišjānis Kariņš' party, New Unity, prior to the election.

51 votes or more were needed to become president, at the 100-seat Saeima.

Round one was inconclusive (Rinkevičs polled at 42 votes) as was round two, with the difference that Pinto was eliminated after that round, as the lowest voted-for candidate.

In the third round run-off, Rinkevičs accrued 52 votes, with 35 against, but enough to become Latvia's eighth president post restoration of independence.

A fourth round would have been possible, with just Rinkevičs running alone. Had this, too, proved inconclusive, a fresh round of elections would have taken place next month, but in the event this was not required.

Latvian presidential terms last five years, as in Estonia.

Rinkevičs tweeted after the result that he was: " Honored and humbled to be elected as President of the Republic of Latvia," adding: "I will do my best to serve the people of Latvia well."

While Rinkevičs as candidate prompted fears from some of a New Unity domination of Latvia's leadership, this has to be weighed against the current security situation, in which his experience as foreign minister is seen as important.

President of Estonia Alar Karis offered: "Warm congratulations to President elect of Latvia Edgars Rinkevičs. Happy to continue close cooperation between Estonia and Latvia!. I hope to see you soon on your visit to Estonia.

Having just met Rinkevičs a few days ago, while the latter was still foreign minister, Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna also heralded the news, tweeting: "Congratulations dear friend and neighbor Edgars Rinkevičs for being elected as the next president of Latvia. There is no doubt that friendship and cooperation will continue to strengthen." 

The result caps a busy few days for Estonia's neighbor to the South; a national holiday was declared Sunday and Monday after the men's ice hockey team took bronze in the world championships in Tampere, Finland, after defeating the U.S.

Riga itself was also hosting world championships events.

Egils Levits' term ends on July 8.

Latvia is, like Estonia, an EU and NATO member state.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Allan Aksim

Source: BNS, LSM

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:10

Defense to be taught in 40 Estonian schools for first time this fall

16:34

Defender: Pruunsild and Humal's case should be terminated

15:53

Ministry probe into PPA goings on during Vaher tenure deadline postponed

15:20

Eesti Energia to launch Estonia's first large-scale energy storage project

15:00

Edgars Rinkevičs elected President of Latvia

14:41

Climate minister allows RMK more clear-cuts to control bark beetle damage

14:32

Tartu Deputy Mayor Priit Humal resigns

14:18

Hent Kalmo: Cold War on the River Narva

14:00

Culture ministry audit finds TMW organizer used public funds prudently

13:57

Bank of Estonia: Retail sales should start to grow in second half of 2022

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08:00

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

30.05

Estonia only EU country not to participate in Osaka's World EXPO 2025

30.05

Gallery: Temporary park being built in Tallinn's central square for summer

30.05

Mikhail Shishkin: West bears responsibility for Ukraine war

30.05

Unions reach agreement with employers on minimum wage increase

30.05

British foreign minister: Putin - withdraw your troops from Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: