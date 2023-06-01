Quadruplets born in Estonia on Children's Day

The second set of quadruplets to be born in Estonia this century entered the world on June 1, Children's Day.

Three boys and one girl were born at East-Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) this afternoon weighing between 1.4 to 1.8 kilograms.

The babies were premature but with good indicators, said Dr Ferenc Szirko, who delivered the children.

Mother, Irina, is well and the family is happy.

"The children are healthy, which is the main thing. Three children have names, but one boy's name is still missing," said Grigori, their father. The couple already have two children.

Estonia's first set of quadruplets — Loore, Luise, Leene and Lagle — were born in 2017 at the same hospital. The parents have offered advice to Irina and Grigori.

Last year, 3,293 children were born in ITK, including 58 pairs of twins.

--

