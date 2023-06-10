Gallery: BFM student filmmakers awards 2023

Thursday evening saw a gala event, with the Baltic Film, Media and Arts Institute's (BFM) award to student filmmakers, Best of BFM (BOB) given out across a range of categories.

Director Franz Malmsten's film "Üle piiri" ("Beyond the border") took home the most awards at BOB 2023, taking victory in the best screenplay, editing director, lead actor and director categories.

Malmsten said that for the most part, student films tend to be well-made, as the crews tend to be large, giving something for everyone to do.

This is principally for the love of it, of course.

"Most people do this out of a passion, and they do so very, very well. There is a lot here that others could take away from," Malmsten added.

Thursday evening's gala marked the 10th BOB film festival.

Additionally, the BOB Lifetime Achievement Award, was awarded to Rasmus Merivoo for his 2006 film " "Tulnukas ehk Valdise pääsemine 11 osas".

The gala was preceded by a three-week screening period, from which the jury selected their winning choices.

The list of winners by category is below.

  • Best screenplay  - Marian Vridolin ,"Üle piiri"
  • Best film artist - Viktoria Martjanova ,"Topelt Turbo"
  • Best cinematographer - Tanel Topaasia ,"Sume mälestus"
  • Best editing director - Kadri Ligi ,,Üle piiri"
  • Best sound director - Kreete Kokovkin ,,Kolhoosi miss"
  • Best choreography - Eva Metspalu, Matt Part, Swapnil Domade ,,Odie"
  • Parim format - ,"A Love Code"
  • Creativity Bomb - David Truusa, Aneta Varts, Camilo Villamizar Plazas "Kukuu"
  • Best advertising -  - TLÜ Kangelased
  • Best Music Video - Jozels - Uplifted (ft. Jon Hazel)
  • Best director - Franz Malmsten ,"Üle piiri"
  • Best Supporting Actor - Erki Laur  ,"Topelt Turbo" ja ,,Pädaste"
  • Best leading actor - Jaan Rekkor ,"Üle piiri"
  • Best TV Journalism Story - "Jahikoerte kohutav saatus"
  • Best documentary- Pulščák Maroš ,"Backstage Bardo"
  • Best movie- ,"(Ära) vaata".

A selection of the best student movies is to be shown on ERR channel ETV2, on June 18, starting from 9 p.m.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

