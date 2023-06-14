Developer plans high-rise buildings close to Tallinn's Tuvi Park

Plans for several nine- and six-story commercial and residential buildings have been proposed in Tallinn's Kesklinn close to Tuvi Park.

At Wednesday's Tallinn City Government meeting a detailed plan for Suur-Amerika tanäv 14 and 14c properties was initiated. The size of the development would be over one hectare.

The land borders Suur Amerika tanäv and Tuvi Park. The property is undeveloped and is mainly used as a parking lot.

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said the sketches of the Suur-Amerika tanäv 14 and 14c properties have been well developed, but now the preparation of a more detailed plan will begin.

In the past, Tallinn planned to build a sports center on part of the plot at Suur-Amerika 14 but the idea never came to fruition. The city sold the plot in 2015.

The plans are being developed by EJHL Kinnisvara.

Suur-Ameerika tänav 14 and 14c. Source: Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid

