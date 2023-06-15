Javelin thrower Gedly Tugi takes first place in Czech Republic

Gedly Tugi
Gedly Tugi Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian javelin thrower Gedly Tugi took first place in that event at a World Athletics continental tour event in Kladno, the Czech Republic, earlier this week, with a throw of 59.79.

The result, achieved on the final throw, is the 21-year-old's second-best effort behind her PB of 60.10 achieved at Audentes Stadium in Tallinn last month.

Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan came in second in Kladno (59.69) and Latvian Lina Muze took the third-place spot (59.44).

