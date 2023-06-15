Russia releases Estonian PPA officers detained on Tuesday

News
{{1686824160000 | amCalendar}}
Handover of PPA officers.
Handover of PPA officers. Source: PPA
News

On Thursday, Russia released the two Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officers, who had been detained after inadvertently straying across Estonia's southeastern border into Russian territory on Tuesday.

The officers' release was announced at a government press conference on Thursday by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and confirmed to ERR by Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE). The men were handed over to Estonia at the Saatse border crossing point during a meeting between the two countries' border representatives, which began at 11.30 a.m. and lasted just over an hour.

"I am pleased to announce that the meeting between the Estonian and Russian border representatives at the Saatse border crossing point has just ended and two of our logistics office staff are happily back on Estonian soil. More information [will be provided] as soon as possible," said PPA South Prefecture chief Vallo Koppel.

Interior minister Lauri Läänemets added, that the swift reaction and relentless work of the PPA to secure the release of the two officers deserves recognition.

"As we stressed from the start, these were ordinary men carrying out maintenance work and a made  human error in crossing the border. I'm pleased that the men have made it home and hopefully they will recover quickly. However, this incident is a lesson for the PPA for the future, and the PPA needs to analyze what happened in detail. However, there is one thing that must be concluded above all: we need to move forward rapidly with the construction of the border so that the entire land border is ready by 2025," Läänemets said.

On Tuesday, two Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) contract workers were detained by Russia after they mistakenly crossed the border while making preparations for border maintenance work.

The incident took place near the Saatse border crossing in Setomaa, south Estonia, while three logistics workers — who are contract workers not border guards — were inspecting a section of the border where maintenance is planned to be carried out, the PPA said in a statement.

Two men, aged 61 and 57, mistakenly drove an ATV into Russian territory at the crossing and were detained by Russian border guards just before 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, Estonian border guards and representatives of the Russian side met at the Estonian-Russian border to go over what happened there. However, no immediate agreement was reached on returning the PPA officers to Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:44

PPA shares videos of Russian border detention and release incidents

15:28

Riigikogu forced to cut short excise duty hike deliberations

15:01

PM: Journalists excessively critical of tax increases for media outlets

14:20

Free public transport in Tallinn during 13th Youth Song and Dance Festival

14:04

ERM cancels Israeli artists' exhibition over 'Russian' concerns

13:39

Infighting at Eesti 200: Founding member accuses heads of dictatorship

13:35

EDF training area wildfire burns for several days, spreads further

13:31

Russia releases Estonian PPA officers detained on Tuesday Updated

13:05

Updates to state climate plan causing MPs concern

13:00

NGO Slava Ukraini to decide on making audit details public on Thursday

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.06

Russia detains two Estonian PPA workers after accidental border crossing

14.06

Estonia has the biggest budget in the Baltics

08:20

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

14.06

PPA has footage of its officials accidentally crossing border into Russia

13.06

Fire risk means cigarette smoking, barbecues banned on Estonian public land

14.06

Photos: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated in Tallinn Updated

14.06

Riigikogu passes amendments reducing benefits for large families

14.06

Developer plans high-rise buildings close to Tallinn's Tuvi Park

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: