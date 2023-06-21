Synoptic: It will rain until midsummer's eve

This Midsummer's Eve is expected to be warm and rainy. Taimi Paljaku, a synoptic, predicts that it will finally rain in Estonia on June 22. The rain will help to end the prolonged drought, but it will be scattered unevenly over Estonia.

"The rain should come tomorrow," Paljak said on "Terevision".

"However, the amount of rain will vary: in some areas, it may rain as much as 10-15 millimeters, while others may receive even lighter rain showers."

"Whether this is enough for all of nature to receive its water — I have my doubts," the synoptic said. Water from torrential downpours can simply run off the hard ground, Paljak said; however, it should bring some relief to the scorched grass and reduce the danger of fire.

If there is any rain on Midsummer Eve, 23 June, it will be brief and rather scattered. According to the synoptic, we can expect the same kind of warm summer evening like the ones we had the past five years. "Around 6 or 7 p.m., it will be about 24 to 25 degrees Celsius. There may be a traditional rain shower in a few places, but it will be sparse and short-lived."

The weekend and the start of the new week will not see a significant shift in the weather, he said. "There may be a few rain showers, but it will still be warm."

This year stands out because of the prolonged drought, but Paljaku adds there have been previous hot and dry midsummers this century, including 2002, 2006, 2008, and 2010. "2002 was even more extraordinary. An emergency has been declared. "In Lake Porkuni, for example, there was nothing but puddles left," he said.

