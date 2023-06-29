Hot weather prooving to be a challenge during Dance Festival rehearsals

News
Dance and Song Festival rehearsals rehearsals.
Dance and Song Festival rehearsals rehearsals. Source: Kaupo Kalda
News

Thursday's hot weather was challenging for dancers during the last day of rehearsals for the Youth Song and Dance Festival, which takes place this weekend.

Erik Velleramm, head of the dance festival's medical services, said luckily nothing too serious occurred.

"I can't give you an exact figure at the moment because we are still taking stock. But I can't point to anything extraordinary that hasn't happened before. There were some incidents and those who needed help got help," he said.

"In order to get the children in shape for tomorrow and to give them more time to rest, the rehearsal was finished a little earlier to give them more time to recover," Velleramm added.

The Youth Dance Festival starts tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. and the Song Festival takes place over the weekend.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

22:49

Hot weather prooving to be a challenge during Dance Festival rehearsals

22:35

Coalition lacks agreement over potential civil servant salary freeze

21:49

Estonia, Lithuania to jointly procure explosives for €200 million

18:01

Opposition parties against civil servant salary freezes

17:01

Estonian men's football team drop two places to 110th in FIFA rankings

17:00

Alexela to raise gas prices for domestic customers in August

16:40

Song and Dance Festival ignites deep sense of Estonian identity

16:09

Regulation would see refugees pay for discontinued language studies

15:32

For Russian youth, attending Estonian high school opens doors to society

15:19

Gallery: Drone photos of Song and Dance Festival preparations

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.06

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

28.06

Tondi crossing and Hobujaama intersection to be closed in Tallinn

11:26

Saaremaa shipyard is building Europe's future military ship

28.06

'Unprecedented' 16 Estonian defense projects receive EU funding

28.06

Kallas: Ministry officials who knew about Ida-Viru school issues must go

28.06

Minister: Estonia's new border more advanced than Lithuania, Poland's

28.06

Ministry rejects request to change Sillamäe street name

15:32

For Russian youth, attending Estonian high school opens doors to society

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: