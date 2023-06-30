Preliminary data: Estonia' annual inflation rate slows to 8.99 percent

News
An outdoor cafe.
An outdoor cafe. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

According to preliminary data from Statistics Estonia, Estonia's annual inflation rate to June 2023 slowed to 8.99 percent.

In comparison to May, consumer prices were up 0.8 percent in June.

In May, Estonia's annual inflation rate was 11.3 percent.

Statistics Estonia will publish final data on changes to Estonia's consumer price index in June, on July 7.

In June 2022, the annual increase in Estonia's consumer price index was 22.9 percent, the highest in the eurozone.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:20

Preliminary data: Estonia' annual inflation rate slows to 8.99 percent

11:18

Competition law fueling passions among interest groups

10:40

Climate minister puts forward draft bill to change universal service

09:45

Statistics: Retail trade turnover down 10 percent on year to May 2022

09:17

ERR Kramatorsk: Suspect who directed missile attack pleads guilty

08:20

MEPs increasingly critical of EU green policy

29.06

Hot weather a challenge during Dance Festival rehearsals

29.06

Coalition lacks agreement over potential civil servant salary freeze

29.06

Estonia, Lithuania to jointly procure explosives for €200 million

29.06

Opposition parties against civil servant salary freezes

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

29.06

Saaremaa shipyard is building Europe's future military ship

26.06

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

28.06

Tondi crossing and Hobujaama intersection to be closed in Tallinn

29.06

For Russian youth, attending Estonian high school opens doors to society

29.06

Feature: The street art festival bringing color to Estonia's small towns

29.06

Gallery: Drone photos of Song and Dance Festival preparations

28.06

'Unprecedented' 16 Estonian defense projects receive EU funding

29.06

Song and Dance Festival ignites deep sense of Estonian identity

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: