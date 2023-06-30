Preliminary data: Estonia' annual inflation rate slows to 8.99 percent

According to preliminary data from Statistics Estonia, Estonia's annual inflation rate to June 2023 slowed to 8.99 percent.

In comparison to May, consumer prices were up 0.8 percent in June.

In May, Estonia's annual inflation rate was 11.3 percent.

Statistics Estonia will publish final data on changes to Estonia's consumer price index in June, on July 7.

In June 2022, the annual increase in Estonia's consumer price index was 22.9 percent, the highest in the eurozone.

