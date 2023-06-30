Watch: First performance of Youth Dance Festival 'Bridges'

News
Photo: Ken Mürk / ERR
News

The Youth Song and Dance Festival kicked off on Friday evening with the first performance of "Bridges" ("Sillad").

Over 8,300 dancers and gymnasts took part in the event which was directed by Agne Kurrikoff-Herman.

The second performance will take place tomorrow (June 1) at 3 p.m. and the third and final layer that day at 7 p.m.

The Song Festival takes place on Sunday (June 2) at 9:30 a.m. with a procession through Tallinn city center to the Song Festival Grounds.

The performance will start at approximately 2 p.m and the repertoire can be viewed here.

Youth Song and Dance Festivals take place every five years and the first took place during Estonia's period of National Awakening in 1869.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

10:42

Modifications to unemployment benefits system

10:14

Steepest annual decline in sales of electronic products

30.06

Watch: First performance of Youth Dance Festival 'Bridges'

30.06

Survey: Riigikogu least trusted state institution

30.06

Preliminary data: Estonia's annual inflation rate slows to 8.99 percent Updated

30.06

Analyst: Food price rises likely coming to an end

30.06

Fine for schools delaying Estonian-language transition rises to €10,000

30.06

Just over half of companies submit annual financial reports before deadline

30.06

Gallery: Youth Dance Festival dress rehearsals take place on Friday

30.06

Poll: 83 percent of Estonians would support armed resistance to attack

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

29.06

Saaremaa shipyard is building Europe's future military ship

30.06

Watch again: First performance of the XIII Youth Dance Festival

30.06

Tallinn buys three hundred €5,000 shade trees

30.06

Poll: 83 percent of Estonians would support armed resistance to attack

29.06

Song and Dance Festival ignites deep sense of Estonian identity

30.06

Watch: First performance of Youth Dance Festival 'Bridges'

29.06

Estonia, Lithuania to jointly procure explosives for €200 million

30.06

Preliminary data: Estonia's annual inflation rate slows to 8.99 percent Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: