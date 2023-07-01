Watch live at 12 noon: Folk music celebration on Freedom Square in Tallinn

Folk Music Celebration concert "Really" takes place on July 1 on Freedom (Vabaduse) Square in the center of Tallinn. The concert is free.

Over 830 musicians and 83 ensembles will participate in the Folk Music Festival.

The separate repertoires of nine different types of instruments can be heard: small zithers, Estonian zithers, chromatic zithers, violins, concertinas, plucked string instruments, accordions, bagpipes and a combined orchestra.

"Each instrument will perform five pieces," the director of the party said. "The entire repertoire is related to the main idea, which is 'My Fatherland is My Love.'"

Traditional Estonian pieces as well as some new music will be played; all arrangements are created specially for this party.

Juhan Uppin, the general director of the Folk Music Celebration and a researcher with a doctorate in folk music, said that "Really" speaks from the heart and is done "seriously". On the one hand, the concert speaks to authenticity and distinctiveness, in other words, to identity, roots and origins, and on the other hand, also to the truth that only something that keeps up with the times and speaks to young people can be real and genuine, he said.

Rait Roland Veskemaa directs the broadcast, Heleri All and Oliver Reimann are the correspondents and Kadi Katariina Priske is the producer.

