Watch live at 9:25 a.m. Sunday: Youth Song and Dance Festival procession

The XIII Youth Song Festival "Püha on maa" ("Sacred is the Land") will be preceded by the traditional procession where singers, dancers and musicians will march together through Tallinn to bring the festival fire to the Song Festival Grounds. Catch the procession as one uninterrupted broadcast on ERR News Sunday morning.

Comments (in Estonian) by Margit Kilumets and Tarmo Tiisler, reporters Heleri All and Oliver Reimann. The broadcast is directed by Eva Katariina Taimre and produced by Kadi Katarina Priske.

The XIII Youth Song Festival "Püha on maa" itself will start at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

