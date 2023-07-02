Live: XIII Youth Song Festival 'Püha on maa'

The XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival weekend will culminate with the XIII Youth Song Festival "Püha on maa" ("Holy is the Land") at 2 p.m. Catch the live broadcast on ERR News.

The Song Festival Grounds will host over 15,000 young singers and musicians. The festival's art director Pärt Uusberg said that the festival's program is based on Hando Runnel's poem "Valgust!" ("Light!").

The song festival is framed by a mirror form joint choirs program, with spectators treated to performances by choirs, symphony orchestras and brass bands over six hours.

The XIII Youth Song Festival artistic team includes head of small children's choirs Maret Poll, head of children's choirs Ave Sopp, head of boys' choirs Kuldar Schütz, head of girls' choirs Aarne Saluveer, head of young men's choirs Kuno Kerge, head of mixed choirs Valter Soosalu, head of brass bands Riivo Jõgi and head of symphony orchestras Jüri-Ruut Kangur.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!