Strong winds leave households across Estonia without electricity

Strong winds and rain knocked out electricity connections across Estonia on Monday and some households may have to wait until Tuesday for their power to be restored. A level two "dangerous weather" warning has been issued.

While electricity had been restored to approximately 9,000 households by Monday evening, 4,400 customers are still without power. The majority are in Jõgeva, Rapla, and Saare counties.

Difficult weather has hindered Estonia's largest network operator Elektrilevi's plans to fix the problems.

"Almost 30 brigades are engaged in repairing the damage, and additional forces are on the way. The command and control center has also been expanded to ensure that incidents are dealt with as quickly as possible. We hope to have electricity restored to the majority of customers later today," said Mihkel Härm, head of Elektrilevi.

"Unfortunately, it is not possible to work in thunderstorms and strong winds as this is life-threatening. As a result, it has not been possible to move forward with the repair of the faults at the desired pace, and it may take until tomorrow to repair some of the faults."

Power cuts can be reported on MARU and the latest information about broken connections can be found here.

Strong winds, with gusts of up to 27 m/s on the coast, were forecast in western Estonia today.

A level two "dangerous weather" warning was issued on western Estonia on July 3, 2023. Source: Environment Agency

As of 6:30 p.m. weather warnings were in place across the country.

"Thundery showers spreading over the land from southwest to northeast," the environment agency wrote.

"Strong gusts of wind can break trees and branches on roads and lead to power outages. Intense rain showers may cause local flooding!"

A level two orange warning means the weather is "dangerous" and a level one yellow defines the situation as "potentially dangerous".

More information can be viewed on the agency's website.

