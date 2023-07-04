Kallas: People have realised Estonia exists — that's a good thing

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The increased media interest in Estonia can only be seen as a good thing, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said during an interview with the UK's BBC News.

The BBC said Kallas has "a much higher and wider reach than any previous Estonian leader", saying the international exposure for a country of only 1 million people is "pretty incredible".

Asked about how this benefits Estonia, Kallas said it's hard to tell.

"But I guess that many people have realized that Estonia exists, which is a good thing because there was one writer who said "when nobody knows that you exist, then nobody really understands when you're gone". So that's why I think it is great that Estonia is on the map and that people know we exist," she told BBC News on Monday (July 3).

"Let's see how that works out for our country. I hope that everyone sees and understands that the situation is very dangerous for our region."

Kallas has been regularly interviewed about defense, security, Russia, and Ukraine by the international media since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Her increased profile irritated members of the opposition parties and media who dubbed her a "war princess".

Kallas was also questioned by the BBC about becoming the next NATO general secretary.

She said the decision is not up to her, as it is not the type of job you submit an application for.

Previously, Kallas said she is unlikely to be a candidate as she is from Eastern Europe.

On Tuesday, after months of speculation, NATO announced it would extend current General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg's term for another year.

Editor: Helen Wright

