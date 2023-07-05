Estonian scientists await relaxation of EU GMO regulations

Wednesday, the European Commission publishes a proposal to relax restrictions on GMOs. As the current GMO directive imposes strict breaks on the propagation of genetically modified varieties, it is intended to legalize gene-editing technologies that will permit the cultivation of more drought- and disease-resistant plants.

The tomato plant on the windowsill at the University of Tartu Institute of Technology was obtained through precision breeding, which resulted in genome modification. Hannes Kollist, a plant biologist, suggested that similar transformations could have occurred naturally.

"We are actually changing the plants and we genuinely learn from nature: what are the mechanisms of a plant that allows it to thrive under adverse conditions? We then attempt to transfer those mechanisms to the plants we use to produce food," he said.

This is how Kollist and his team have developed drought-tolerant tomato plants; barley plants modified with the same technology will be ready soon.

Their growth requires less water, he explained. "When we stopped watering our tomatoes, they lasted much longer without water than expected."

However, field trials cannot be conducted on a precision-engineered plant due to the GMO Directive of the European Union. The Center of Estonian Rural Research and Knowledge (METK) encounters the same dilemma.

METK plant biotechnology laboratory currently has the capability to create these CRISPR plants that are more disease-resistant, but they cannot test them in the field due to legal restrictions. "There are currently very unpleasant limitations on the development of science and plant breeding," Reine Koppel, a wheat breeder at the research center, said.

The European Commission will publish a proposal to loosen restrictions on Wednesday. According to scientists, this would aid in addressing the increasing global drought problem.

"For instance, in Argentina, wheat has been bred with drought-resistance genes, resulting in a 50 percent higher yield than conventional wheat in drought conditions," Koppel explained.

Also, the researchers said that permitting the new techniques would reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and other substances.

"One university has developed varieties of wheat that do not contain the protein that causes gluten sensitivity," Koppel said.

If these precision breeding techniques could be implemented it would also benefit people, who are unable to consume conventional bread.

