Mart Raudsaar appointed Postimees head of opinion

Former editor-in-chief Mart Raudsaar of daily Postimees is to head up the paper's opinions section, replacing Martin Ehala.

Raudsaar starts at his new post at the beginning of next month, while Ehala will continue at Postimees in other roles.

The paper's current editor-in-chief Priit Hõbemägi said that he is looking forward working with Raudsaar, adding that: "Mart is an authoritative journalist with sharp penmanship, and it is a pleasure to do be working with him at Postimees."

As noted, Raudsaar is a former Postimees editor-in-chief (2020-2021), after which he took up a post as head of the Riigikogu's press office, which he will now vacate.

He has also been executive director of the Estonian Media Association (EML).

Postimees belongs to the media group of the same name, which operates several regional editions of the paper, Raadio Kuku, Kanal 2 (TV) and other channels.

