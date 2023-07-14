PPA apprehend culprit in Volodymyr Zelenskyy sculpture car ramming incident

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have apprehended a driver who reportedly drove his car into a large sand sculpture of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the South Estonian town of Tõrva early on Wednesday morning, regional daily Lõuna Eesti reports.

Ottomar Virk, chief of operations at the PPA's southern prefecture, said Thursday evening that: "A 36-year-old man who was at the wheel of a Ford vehicle has been found and has been interviewed by police," adding that the investigation was still ongoing.

The installation was severely damaged as a result of the incident, with preliminary work done to tidy things up which was done Wednesday and Thursday to be followed by further instruction from the sculpture's creator, who is a Latvian national.

Lõuna Eesti reports that camera footage shows a gray car passing the installation from the direction of Valga, around 30km to the South, at a little after 6 a.m. Wednesday, while shortly afterwards the same vehicle returns in the opposite direction, then hits the sculpture with a force capable of damaging a nearby road sign as well as the lower portion of the installation itself and, presumably, the car.

The vehicle was abandoned at the scene and was found to contain alcoholic drink inside, giving cause to believe that this may have played a part in the incident, while the perpetrator could not initially be found – now that he has, Virk said, the details will likely be established.

A local government spokesperson said that there are plans to repair the sculpture, particularly intricate in its design, to its original state, though was unable to say at what cost or how long that would take.

