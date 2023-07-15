Weekend weather in Estonia to warm up, next week will be cooler

While the weekend will see a rise in temperatures in Estonia, these will cool down again with the arrival of the new week. Conditions are also set to be changeable over the weekend, with showers and even thunder possible in places.

A high pressure zone continued to intensify over Estonia and the region overnight Friday to Saturday, leading to a largely clear, rainless night, though with mist in places. However, this will transform during the day Saturday, with cloud clustering, giving forth to showers in places.

Saturday morning will see some residual morning mist, as was the case in Tallinn and environs on Friday morning. It will soon clear up, thanks in part to westerlies, in gusts up to 11 m/s, leaving barely a cloud in the sky and temperatures of 16-19C.

Weather map for the morning of Saturday, July 15, 2023. Source: ERR

However, as the breezes die down a touch, cloud will start to reform during the day, particularly in the center of the country, where they may be showers. Temperatures during the day will be 23-25C on the mainland, slightly cooler on the islands.

Daytime weather map, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Source: ERR

Once again the westerlies will pick up a bit in the evening, clearing much of the cloud, save for the shores of Peipsi järv. The temperatures then will be 19-23C.

Weather map for the evening of, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Source: ERR

On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to rise, to as high as 28C in places, though clear skies in the morning will give way to cloud and showers, spreading gradually from East to West, and a chance of thunderstorms.

Four-day weather outlook, July 16-19, 2023. Source: ERR

The start of the new week will bring similar conditions, with a chance of thunder again on the Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop between Sunday and Wednesday, however, from an average of 27C nationwide, to 20C.

