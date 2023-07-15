Estonian-made 'glamping' cabins sprout in the English countryside

Estonian-made mirror cabins can now be experienced away from the forests and bogs of their home country, in landscaped, heavily storied and the relatively treeless Oxfordshire countryside, according to a recent article in UK daily The Times .

Likely to suit the well-heeled, the Ööd houses – mirrored wooden cabins replete with hot tub and terrace ride the crest of the "glamping" trend of the past decade, tucked away at a polo club in Kirtlington, Oxon.

While Ööd cabins are available at around a dozen sites in Estonia, the Kirtlington business is the first in the U.K., and seems to prioritize comfort over discomfort.

The environs, in addition to the City of Oxford being a few kilometers to the South; the Cotswolds to the West, include the local village and its 12th century parish church (pictured), woodland, alongside a lake landscaped by Capability Brown (c. 1715-1783), and, from the sublime to the not so much, a well-known "shopping village" at Bicester, to the East.

The full Times piece is here.

--

