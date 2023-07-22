Refurbished 100-year-old river boat relaunched in Tartu

The Arabella I.
The Arabella I. Source: ERR
A newly-restored, century-old vessel was recently relaunched in Tartu.

The vessel, which will ply its trade on the Emajõgi River in Estonia's second city, was first laid down in 1921, and the revamp makes it the oldest currently running motor vessel in the country.

It took a little over a year to restore the vessel (pictured), which has been renamed Arabella I. Restoration work entailed restoring hull plating and refurbishing the cabin.

Albert Lass, owner of the Arabella I, said: "We thought about drawing up detailed plans first and working on that.

"However, my personal view was that the ship itself determines how it should look, so you have the shape of the ship's hull, certain lines and contours, and it is these which determine what it will morphu into. We had been looking at pictures of older ships and maintained the lines, to ensure hull and superstructure would be worthy of the ship's age," Lass went on.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

