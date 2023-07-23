Gallery: Ott Tänak in eighth place going into WRC Rally Estonia final day

Ott Tänak improved to eighth place going into the final day of his home rally, a race dominated in day two by reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) of Finland.

Overall, Tänak (M-Sport Ford) has won six of the 17 stages Thursday to Saturday, while Rovanperä won all the 11 remaining.

Rally Estonia, held in South Estonia in and around Tartu and Otepää, started badly for the local hero and his co-driver, Martin Järveoja, after a forced engine change following issues encountered during the Thursday morning shakedown test incurred a five-minute penalty.

The Estonians battled hard in the Ford Puma through Friday, winning five stages and bringing them up to 11th.

Leader board going into the last day of WRC Rally Estonia 2023. Source: WRC

On Saturday, Kalle Rovanperä won all the pre-lunchtime stages, also taking advantage of a flat tire second-place man Thierry Neuville (Belgium, Hyundai) suffered.

Thanks to his performance, the Finn was able to build a three-second gap over Neuville to a near 35-second on by Saturday's end, after cleaning up all five stages held after lunchtime and the maintenance break.

Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) and another Finn, Esapekka Lappi (Hyundai) tussled for third place, with the gap down to 0.7 seconds at one point on Saturday.

Going into Sunday and the final stages of the race, Lappi had the better of it and is 7.3 second ahead of Evans at the time of writign.

Estonia's WRC2 drivers did not have such a great time of it in front of their home crowd on the Saturday. Georg Linnamäe (Hyundai) had to pull out altogether after a crash on stage 14. Robert Virves (Ford) is fifth going into Sunday, Egon Kaur (Škoda) is seventh.

There are four more stages to go on the Sunday, starting from 8.09 a.m., Estonian time, as follows:

8.09 a.m. SS18 Karaski 1 (12.04 km) 9.05 a.m. S19 Kambja1 (18.50 km) 11.01 a.m. SS20 Karaski 2 (12.04 km) 1.15 p.m. SS21 Kambja 2 (18.50 km)





--

