Gallery: Ott Tänak in eighth place going into WRC Rally Estonia final day

News
WRC Rally Estonia day three, Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Open gallery
148 photos
News

Ott Tänak improved to eighth place going into the final day of his home rally, a race dominated in day two by reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) of Finland.

Overall, Tänak (M-Sport Ford) has won six of the 17 stages Thursday to Saturday, while Rovanperä won all the 11 remaining.

Rally Estonia, held in South Estonia in and around Tartu and Otepää, started badly for the local hero and his co-driver, Martin Järveoja, after a forced engine change following issues encountered during the Thursday morning shakedown test incurred a five-minute penalty.

The Estonians battled hard in the Ford Puma through Friday, winning five stages and bringing them up to 11th.

Leader board going into the last day of WRC Rally Estonia 2023. Source: WRC

On Saturday, Kalle Rovanperä won all the pre-lunchtime stages, also taking advantage of a flat tire second-place man Thierry Neuville (Belgium, Hyundai) suffered.

Thanks to his performance, the Finn was able to build a three-second gap over Neuville to a near 35-second on by Saturday's end, after cleaning up all five stages held after lunchtime and the maintenance break.

Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) and another Finn, Esapekka Lappi (Hyundai) tussled for third place, with the gap down to 0.7 seconds at one point on Saturday.

Going into Sunday and the final stages of the race, Lappi had the better of it and is 7.3 second ahead of Evans at the time of writign.

Estonia's WRC2 drivers did not have such a great time of it in front of their home crowd on the Saturday. Georg Linnamäe (Hyundai) had to pull out altogether after a crash on stage 14. Robert Virves (Ford) is fifth going into Sunday, Egon Kaur (Škoda) is seventh.

There are four more stages to go on the Sunday, starting from 8.09 a.m., Estonian time, as follows:

8.09 a.m. SS18 Karaski 1 (12.04 km)

9.05 a.m. S19 Kambja1 (18.50 km)

11.01 a.m. SS20 Karaski 2 (12.04 km)

1.15 p.m. SS21 Kambja 2 (18.50 km)


--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Source: ERR Sport

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:03

EKRE MP aids man in flying Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building

07:10

Gallery: Ott Tänak in eighth place going into WRC Rally Estonia final day

22.07

Refurbished 100-year-old river boat relaunched in Tartu

22.07

Latvia defense chief: New NATO defense plan more robust than mere deterrent

22.07

Rainer Saks: By quitting grain agreement, Russia is taking initiative

22.07

CEPA: Russia grip on Ukraine grain export harms developing world greatly

22.07

Zebra foal born on Otepää farm faring well

22.07

Defense experts: Russians digging in reason for static Ukraine frontline

22.07

Tanel Kiik announces his Center Party leadership bid prominent supporters

22.07

Close to 100 vendors offer street food at Haapsalu festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.07

Photos, videos: Lynx spotted in popular part of Põhja-Tallinn on Friday

21.07

South Estonia campsite operators report being bothered by Irish travelers

21.07

US B-52 bombers fly over Estonia in training exercise

21.07

Dutch elm disease spells doom for more than 1,000 trees in Kadriorg Park

22.07

Close to 100 vendors offer street food at Haapsalu festival

21.07

Prepaid food aid card policy to roll out across Estonia in autumn

22.07

Watch: Estonia wreck dive robot cuts out steel hull samples

21.07

Swedbank to move headquarters to Tallinn's Arter quarter in 2025

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: