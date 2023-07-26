Some Narva residents find public meeting ban incomprehensible

News
The location where the Narva tank memorial stood, April 14, 2023.
The location where the Narva tank memorial stood, April 14, 2023. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Some residents of Narva find the ban on public events marking holidays related to Russian war propaganda incomprehensible. Events marking the capture of Narva were not allowed to be held on Wednesday.

Narva was recaptured by the Soviet Army from Nazi Germany on July 26, 1944, and some residents of the city still mark the event as the day of liberation from fascism.

Public processions, rallies and speeches that promote the war and through symbols, words and actions support the Putin regime's war crimes in Ukraine are banned until August 2 in the eastern border town. Residents can still quietly lay flowers, but not as part of organized events.

One of those residents, Mihhail Panšin, told Wednesday's "Aktualane kaamera" he wanted to organize a public event so people could mark the day. The police did not agree, which Panšin finds incomprehensible.

"We are just laying flowers. We are not organizing parties, we are not singing songs, we are not carrying symbols, we are just laying flowers. For example, in Sinimäe, it is allowed to honor the heroes who fought on the German side, but we are somehow forbidden to celebrate July 26 as Liberation Day. Here we need to agree and find a compromise," he said.

On Wednesday, police monitored activity at several sites in the city, including the location of the former tank monument, which was removed last year.

Indrek Püvi, head of the Narva police station, said laying flowers on the day the Red Army marched into Estonia supports Russia's propaganda narratives.

"The restrictions have been established in order to ensure public order, so that there is no friction between people because the majority of Estonian society today is still of the opinion that the Russian Federation has criminally attacked Ukraine, which is why any paraphernalia with symbolic value and also events can create situations where conflicts arise," he said.

The ban on celebrating anniversaries in Narva connected to Russian war propaganda will end on August 2. Events marking the Russian navy and paratroopers will take place between now and then.

While the Soviet Union did retake the city from the Nazis, the event marks the beginning of an almost 50-year occupation. Estonia did not regain its independence again until 1991.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:24

Some Narva residents find public meeting ban incomprehensible

19:49

Union: Forest management debate creates uncertainty for timber industry

19:13

Tallinn saw 10th of annual rainfall on Tuesday

18:21

9,000 pigs to be slaughtered after African swine fever detected at farm

17:59

Finance minister wants to weigh ending universal service two years early

16:47

Competition Authority approves Utilitas takeover of Tallinna Soojus

16:31

Kloogaranna has highest density of protected summer houses nationwide

16:08

Prices at the pump in Estonia raised for first time in months

15:56

Susan Luitsalu: I was a great sailor aboard the Bellingshausen

15:13

Ministry wants 562 ha of private forest as flying squirrel protection zone

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised Updated

12:27

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

25.07

Rail Baltic: Chances of taking a train to Pärnu in 2030 at 70-80 percent

25.07

Central Tallinn road work uncovers 18th century bridge

08:01

Estonia dive survey conclusion: Nothing found to refute official narrative

25.07

Barbie movie sets new Estonian opening weekend record

08:27

Imported Egyptian carrots pulled from sale over contamination fears

23.07

MS Estonia wreck investigation team raise more never-before-seen items

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: