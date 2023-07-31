Open air cinema festival to open in Tartu

News
Tartuff 2022.
Tartuff 2022. Source: Oliver Kuusk / Tartuff
News

The PÖFF love films festival Tartuff will feature a major open air cinema in the Tartu Town Hall Square to be opened on Monday, July 31.

Following the opening ceremony at 10 p.m. on Monday, Franz Malmsten's drama "Üle piiri" (Over the Border) will be aired for the first time in Tartuff's history.

"Üle piiri" is a 20-minute short the protagonist of which, Lake Peipsi fisherman Jakob, needs to decide whether money made from cheating people running from the authorities is worth compromising his conscience.

Among the best student films to come out of Estonia and the Tallinn University Baltic Film, Media and Arts School recently, "Üle piiri" is based on Martin Algus' novella "Põgenikud" and stars Estonian actor Jaan Rekkor.

"It is a movie that speaks louder in the current geopolitical situation than we thought it would when we came up with it," Malmsten said. He and producer Henri Laasalu will be in Tartu to present the film.

The Estonian student film will be followed by Michael Mann's classic crime thriller "Heat" at 11 p.m.

The festival, running from July 31 to August 5, will feature 20 films treating with all manner of manifestations of love. Five continents are represented, including such exotic countries like Mongolia, Chile and Morocco. The Tartu Town Hall Square will be fitted with over 1,000 chairs and a 128-square-meter screen for the festival's purposes.

All performances are free of charge and can also be caught at the Tartu Elektriteater art-house movie theater.

Tartuff is the Baltics' biggest open air film festival that is held for the 18th time this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Estonian National Opera wants changes to expansion-preventing heritage laws

14:26

Economist: Stores earning more than producers on rising food costs

13:34

Kaia Kanepi moves up spot in world tennis rankings

12:53

Notaries: Number of real estate transactions down by a fifth

12:53

Nearly 10,000 attend the 16th Saaremaa Opera Days

12:29

Estonian researchers to study dangerous laughing gas released by peat soils

11:58

Open air cinema festival to open in Tartu

11:29

Finance minister: IMF feedback confirms necessity of car tax in Estonia

10:58

Inflation slows to 6.3 percent in July

10:38

Henn Põlluaas: Car tax as a necessity-based measure for Reform backers

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

30.07

Interest hikes have not led to lower real estate prices

30.07

People increasingly spending the summer in Tartu

08:30

GDP flash estimate: Estonian economy to stay in recession

30.07

Experts: Wagner troops on Polish, Lithuanian borders no threat to Estonia

29.07

Letipea geologically suitable site for potential nuclear plant in Estonia

28.07

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

29.07

Fitch downgrades Estonia rating to 'A+', with stable outlook

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: