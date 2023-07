Preliminary data from Statistics Estonia suggests that consumer prices grew by 6.3 percent in July year-over-year. The consumer price index came down 0.39 points from last month.

Inflation slowed to 9.2 percent on year in June, Statistics Estonia's data shows.

A year ago in July, inflation in Estonia was still at 22.8 percent.

