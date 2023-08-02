Estonian designed electric surfboard doesn't need waves

A motor-powered electric surfboard that can be ridden without waves has been invented by an Estonian. The design has been submitted to the Patent Office.

The board is 80 centimeters long and needs to be used in water with a depth of at least one meter.

Inventor Andres Nöps said the idea came to him several years ago.

"I was wondering how you could make something that would give you an adrenaline rush but doesn't run out of fuel and doesn't stall the engine," he told Wednesday's "Ringvaade".

The activity can be dangerous but Nöps thinks the adrenaline rush is worth it.

This is not the first electric surfboard to be developed, Nöps said, but they have been heavy and difficult to carry. The new design and its equipment weigh around 20 kilos and the board is inflatable.

"Cooperation with the Patent Office is already underway," said Nöps. "We are probably the only ones in the world with batteries in the mast," he added.

The electric surfboard, upside down. Source: ERR

Watch the surfboard in action here.

--

