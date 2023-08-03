Iron from Estonian Kaali meteorite could be in Swiss arrowhead

The iron arrowhead discovered in Switzerland in the 19th century may have been made from the meteorite that created the Kaali crater during the Bronze Age. It cannot be ruled out, however, that the iron used to forge the tapir was extracted from an unknown meteorite.

"I was hoping to discover in our collection artifacts made from the iron of a meteorite that crashed nearby thousands of years ago. What I did not expect was find a meteoric arrow from hundreds of kilometers away," recalled Beda Hofmann of the Natural History Museum in Bern, Switzerland.

Gifts from heaven

Iron was used by humans for at least a thousand years before iron ore was discovered. Heavenly gifts were used to forge tools and weapons. Siderites are the most common meteorites to reach the Earth's surface, consisting primarily of iron and, to a lesser extent, nickel and other metals.

Jüri Peets, a senior researcher at Tallinn University's department of archaeology who has studied the forgeability of meteorite iron, said that "of the more significant finds in Europe only spearheads from Belarus have been identified and there are not that many more; even across Eurasia there are only 50 to 60."

The cause of the scarcity is clear: even though thousands of meteoroid objects strike Earth each year, many of them either burn up in the atmosphere or no one is around to witness what happens to them. Also, prior to the Iron Age, the majority of people likely had no idea what to do with the pile of iron pieces in front of them. "And following the Iron Age there were quicker ways to obtain ore than searching for meteorites that fell from the sky," Hofmann explained.

However, the professor hypothesized that there are significantly more meteorite-made artifacts in museum collections than is believed. "We may have imagined that they were used to forge breathtaking objects, such as spears, but considering the average size of meteorite fragments, this may not be the case," Hofmann went on to say.

To verify this theory, he and his colleagues examined fossils discovered near Lake Biel in Switzerland. The settlement of Mörigen is in close proximity to the Twannberg crater field, where an iron meteorite crashed before the last ice age. The likelihood of discovering something meteoric appeared to be greater than elsewhere. As the team scrutinized the artifacts more closely, a single arrowhead weighing approximately three grams captured their attention.

The radioactive variant of aluminium, aluminium-26, played a crucial role in determining the extraterrestrial origin of the material used for this purpose. Only in the atmosphere are isotopes produced in significant quantities. However, its concentration in the spearhead was not particularly high. In turn, this permitted us to speculate on the size of the meteoroid body that delivered the meteorite to Earth.

"The greater the size of a meteoroid, the less aluminum-26 it contains. figuratively speaking, its outer layers function as a shield, protecting its interior from cosmic radiation. However, upon entry into the atmosphere, most of the exterior layer is destroyed by combustion," Hofmann said. The meteoroid that brought the iron ore to Earth weighed at least two tonnes when it entered the atmosphere, according to the team's calculations.

The chemical composition made it possible to restrict the candidate pool even further. Surprisingly, the Twannberg meteorite was cancelled out in the process. Europe is only known to have been struck by three such large IAB meteorites during the time period. In addition to the Bohumilitz meteorite, which landed in what is now the Czech Republic, and the Retuerte de Bullaque meteorite, which struck Spain, they include the Kaali meteorite, which fell in Estonia.

In order to make more detailed comparisons, Hofmann asked external researchers for comparative data. "The University of Tartu Natural History Museum sent the Kaali meteorite to Switzerland on an exchange premise, with the approval of the Meteoritics Committee of the Estonian Academy of Sciences. The Estonian meteorite collection acquired the Twannberg meteorite," Jüri Plado, associate professor of geophysics and astrophysics at the University of Tartu, explained.

The results pointed in the direction of the Kaali meteorite. Somehow, a piece of meteorite or a finished arrowhead must have reached Switzerland from Saaremaa some 3000 years ago.

Technically possible, but...

"In the Stone Age there were already contacts between northern and central Europe; for instance, all of our flint was imported. In general, this period was continental, with the majority of trade taking place on land and rivers. So I'm not very surprised that fragments of the Kaali meteorite reached Switzerland," Peets said.

We know from the past that Baltic amber reached Egypt thousands of years ago, among other things, even though the chain of intermediaries was longer and the movement of products was slower than it is today.

Plado confirmed that it would have been possible to collect meteorite fragments in Saaremaa. Only part of the meteorite Kaali evaporated in the atmosphere. "Larger meteorites were discovered in 2017 after the meteoroid body disintegrated in the atmosphere prior to the explosions that generated the craters. Smaller and larger meteorites were still left on the ground to be collected," said the associate professor.

The largest meteorite found to date, the Kaali meteorite preserved in the University of Tartu Natural History Museum, weighs nearly 622 grams. So there would have been plenty of suitable material for ironmongery in those days. "Based on Inuit Greenlandic working methods, the projectile was likely crafted using cold working. During the process, something may break off, but there is no combustion damage. It does not waste a great deal of material," Peets explained.

"In general, this material is quite fragile, but it is suitable for making arrowheads and other small objects, such as knives or jewellery," Plado said.

According to Peets, however, stronger evidence would be needed to link the find to the Kaali meteorite. "It is such an intriguing discovery that its veracity must be confirmed. I wouldn't dare to claim that there is now definitive proof based on this effort made so far."

Plado was also hesitant, "Of the three iron meteorites of the IAB group discovered in Europe, this arrowhead's composition is most similar to that of the Kaali meteorite. However, there is always the possibility that we do not know about all of the falls and that the material originated from somewhere else."

Hofmann said additional artifacts from the Kaali meteorite would be necessary to support the conclusions. At the same time, he says the Kaali meteorite is the best candidate so far. "You cannot simply drop a large meteorite body like that in the midst of the woods and expect no one to notice or for any traces to remain in the heritage. The Kaali meteorite was the most significant event of its kind during the Bronze Age in Europe. It has the same composition as a projectile. Obviously, this is not a definitive proof, but it is a strong possibility," Hofmann said.

The detailed analysis of an arrowhead and some Kaali meteorite fragments could offer additional assurance. However, the arrowhead would the need to be pulverized into powder. "Heritage would be irretrievably lost, and virtually no one agrees," professor said.

In a broader sense, he anticipated that the study would encourage future exploration and analysis of existing museum collections. "Obviously, this is pure conjecture, but who knows? Perhaps Egypt's most renowned meteorite artifacts are much older than we currently believe," Hofmann said.

