Estonian Museum of Natural History hosts a 'Birdsong Party' silent disco

News
Joosep Sarapuu.
Joosep Sarapuu. Source: Museum of Natural History
News

On August 4, the Estonian Museum of Natural History will host the "Birdsong Party Volume 2" silent disco dance event, with music provided by the museum's zoologist, Joosep Sarapuu, or DJ Zarka.

"The Birdsong Party is a fun and experimental blend of tropical rhythms and nature sounds," said Sarapuu, a zoologist at the Estonian Museum of Natural History.

Sarapuu's second home is in the Amazon rainforests of French Guiana, while his dance music combines the rhythms of South America and Africa with the sounds of Estonian birds, insects and bats. You will have the opportunity to dance and enjoy music in the museum courtyard.

DJ Zarka is using recordings of bird and nature sounds by a biologist Veljo Runnel and Lennart Lennuk, the curator of the Estonian Museum of Natural History's collections.

You can also visit the first-floor exhibition by Peeter Laurits, titled "Everything is Connected."

Participants will be provided with wireless headphones. The "Birdsong Party" will be held at the Estonian Museum of Natural History courtyard in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maiken Tiits, Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

Coalition proposes sweeping changes to vocational education

16:29

Estonian Museum of Natural History hosts a 'Birdsong Party' silent disco

16:01

Ukrainian grain exports through Estonia are unlikely due to high costs

15:29

Mait Palts: No growth forecast for industrial sector in near future

14:53

Getting conned easy on booming entertainment tickets aftermarket

14:13

Gas station on Mars as a precondition for life there

14:04

Government's Ida-Viru County representative to be picked in October

13:35

Tallinn Old Town residents still plagued by noisy nightlife

13:35

Tallinn roadworks late fees symbolic at best

13:31

Some Tartuff film festival-goers take their beds to watch in comfort

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

02.08

CBD products banned in EU enter Estonian market

08:48

Three major events in Tallinn lead to soaring accommodation prices

08:03

Estonian state continuing to collect personal telecoms data

03.08

Thunderstorm warning issued for all of Estonia Thursday afternoon

03.08

PPA anticipating uptick in border crossers after Russia launches e-visa

03.08

Baltic prime ministers agree on earlier exit from Russian energy grid

02.08

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: