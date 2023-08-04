Estonian Museum of Natural History hosts a 'Birdsong Party' silent disco

On August 4, the Estonian Museum of Natural History will host the "Birdsong Party Volume 2" silent disco dance event, with music provided by the museum's zoologist, Joosep Sarapuu, or DJ Zarka.

"The Birdsong Party is a fun and experimental blend of tropical rhythms and nature sounds," said Sarapuu, a zoologist at the Estonian Museum of Natural History.

Sarapuu's second home is in the Amazon rainforests of French Guiana, while his dance music combines the rhythms of South America and Africa with the sounds of Estonian birds, insects and bats. You will have the opportunity to dance and enjoy music in the museum courtyard.

DJ Zarka is using recordings of bird and nature sounds by a biologist Veljo Runnel and Lennart Lennuk, the curator of the Estonian Museum of Natural History's collections.

You can also visit the first-floor exhibition by Peeter Laurits, titled "Everything is Connected."

Participants will be provided with wireless headphones. The "Birdsong Party" will be held at the Estonian Museum of Natural History courtyard in Tallinn.

--

