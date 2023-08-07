Rescue Board asks residents to brace for major storm in Western Estonia

Thunderstorm in Southern Estonia.
Thunderstorm in Southern Estonia. Source: Ingmar Elm
The Environment Agency forecasts a storm to hit the Western Estonian islands, the west coast of the mainland as well as Southern Estonia Monday evening. The Rescue Board is asking residents to prepare.

"The Environment Agency's weather service has issued a level-three (severest) warning for Western and Southern Estonia, which means the weather is considered extremely dangerous. There may be life-threatening conditions and people are urged to stay vigilant and prepare for storm damages and inconveniences," said Janar Kärner, operational duty officer for the Rescue Board.

The forecast warns of heavy rain showers during thunderstorms, wind speeds in excess of 25 meters per second and hail. There may be as much as 30-50 millimeters of precipitation and waterspouts and twisters may form. The storm area will stretch north during the night, with lightning, showers and gust winds possible.

The Rescue Board recommends residents of the affected areas to gather up any loose items that might catch flight and park their vehicle away from trees or in a garage with a full tank of gas. People are urged to keep their mobile phones charged and have enough food and drink at home. Home electronics should not be connected to the power grid during thunderstorms.

During the storm, people should stay indoors and avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, Drivers need to be on the lookout for fallen trees or power lines. The latter should be reported using DSO Elektrilevi's 1343 hotline, while the 112 emergency number should be called in life-threatening situations.

Severe weather warning issued for Monday, August 7, 2023. Source: Environment Agency

Editor: Marcus Turovski

