Gallery: Exhibition 'Bygone' opens in Soviet-era Tallinn City Hall

The exhibition opened on August 5 at the Tallinn City Hall, a building constructed for the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow that is now on the heritage conservation list but will likely be demolished in the near future. The exhibition examines the undefined future and the interconnectedness of memory, temporality and in-between spaces.

"Bygone" ("Kaduvik") may be the last opportunity to see Tallinn City Hall in its present state. "We are looking at the City Hall as a place of transition and reconciliation between personal histories and the colonial past and exploring different ways of coexisting with each other, and our natural and built environment," the exhibition's authors said.

Participating artists Lithic Alliance, Isabelle Andriessen, Vanessa Billy, Dora Budor, Cyprien Gaillard, Liisa Hirsch, Edith Karlson, Anu Pennanen, Anna Škodenko, P.Staff, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Ingel Vaikla, Barbezat-Villetard.

The exhibition is curated by Kristina Grigorjeva and Margit Säde. Graphic design by Laura Pappa.

The exhibition will remain open in Tallinn City Hall until September 10. The exhibition is open daily from 12-21, entrance from the main door of Tallinn City Hall.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Kristina Kersa

Gallery: Exhibition 'Bygone' opens in Soviet-era Tallinn City Hall

