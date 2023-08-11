Annual Opinion Festival gets underway Friday

This year's Opinion Festival (Arvamusfestival) starts today, Friday, in its traditional home of Paide, and will feature several panel discussions in English.

Topics such as "Democracy Innovations from Finland and Estonia" (Friday) and "Does Voting Still Matter?" (Saturday) are on the panel agenda, while the International House of Estonia (Eesti Rahvusvaheline Maja) is holding a panel discussion on Saturday, August 12, starting at 12 p.m. Estonian time, under the banner "Embracing Diversity, Enriching Well-being: Insights from International Talent in Estonia."

Organizers describe it as a dynamic panel event, where a diverse group of specialists, hailing from various professional domains, will share their remarkable journeys of living and working in Estonia.

Moderated by Hannah Brown (Australia) of the e-Residency Program, the panel consists of: Writer and data scientist Stephanie Rendon (Mexico), engineering manager at Bolt and Estonian teacher Dario Hamidi (Germany), co-owner of AFTRWRK Bar Mike Perdue (U.S.) and HR worker Uwanma Odefa (Nigeria).

The discussion will last 90 minutes.

The full Opinion Festival program in English is here.

The weather later on on Friday, is forecast to be overcast and rainy in central Estonia, and with showers forecast for Saturday too, festival-goers should come prepared accordingly.

As per tradition, the bulk of the discussions take place in outdoor marquees, under the eaves of the Baltic crusades-era castle, in central Paide.

Opinion Festival 2023 runs Friday to Saturday.

