Annual Opinion Festival gets underway Friday

News
Audience at 2022's Opinion Festival in Paide.
Audience at 2022's Opinion Festival in Paide. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

This year's Opinion Festival (Arvamusfestival) starts today, Friday, in its traditional home of Paide, and will feature several panel discussions in English.

Topics such as "Democracy Innovations from Finland and Estonia" (Friday) and  "Does Voting Still Matter?" (Saturday) are on the panel agenda, while the  International House of Estonia (Eesti Rahvusvaheline Maja) is holding a panel discussion on Saturday, August 12, starting at 12 p.m. Estonian time, under the banner "Embracing Diversity, Enriching Well-being: Insights from International Talent in Estonia."

Organizers describe it as a dynamic panel event, where a diverse group of specialists, hailing from various professional domains, will share their remarkable journeys of living and working in Estonia.

Moderated by Hannah Brown (Australia) of the e-Residency Program, the panel consists of: Writer and data scientist Stephanie Rendon (Mexico), engineering manager at Bolt and Estonian teacher Dario Hamidi (Germany), co-owner of AFTRWRK Bar Mike Perdue (U.S.) and HR worker Uwanma Odefa (Nigeria).

The discussion will last 90 minutes.

The full Opinion Festival program in English is here.

The weather later on on Friday, is forecast to be overcast and rainy in central Estonia, and with showers forecast for Saturday too, festival-goers should come prepared accordingly.

As per tradition, the bulk of the discussions take place in outdoor marquees, under the eaves of the Baltic crusades-era castle, in central Paide.

Opinion Festival 2023 runs Friday to Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:08

Enefit Green's July electricity production up 19 percent to 81.8 GWh

11:27

Riigikogu committee chair calls for prime minister to give evidence

11:01

Prosecutor's Office has not as yet charged anyone in Slava Ukraini case

10:36

Coalition to weigh increasing annual dental benefits

10:22

TSO sues local government after refused compulsory possession of plot

10:12

Annual Opinion Festival gets underway Friday

09:51

Ingrid Neel through to Montreal women's doubles quarter finals

09:18

Tallinn Flora lose Europa Conference game 3:0 away to Constanta Farul

09:08

Viktor Morozov takes U-20 European Championship triple-jump gold

08:42

City of Tallinn pledges green, cyclist-friendly capital when roadworks over

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.08

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

10.08

Tallinn installing green roofs on city center bus shelters

09.08

Russian-taken military vehicle in Ukraine does not reveal Estonian secrets

10.08

Sanctioned goods reaching Estonia originate in countries other than Russia

10.08

Almost every third registered vehicle unused in Estonia

10.08

First car tax amendment proposals land

10.08

Estonia now UK military's largest overseas deployment worldwide

10.08

Estonia to donate small arms to Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: