Norstat poll has Reform losing ground

Reform's election night party.
Reform's election night party. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Support for the ruling Reform Party has been in decline for three straight weeks in pollster Norstat Eesti AS' weekly overview. Other parties' ratings remain stable.

The recent results give the Reform Party 25.8 percent of the potential vote, with opposition leaders the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Center Party in second and third on 22.6 percent and 18.2 percent respectively.

The latest aggregate results cover the period between July 18 and August 14 during which time 4,001 voting-age citizens were polled.

Support for Reform has come down 2.2 points over the past four weeks. EKRE have maintained their rating at 22-23 percent during that time and Center's has hovered around the 18 percent mark. Reform maintains a lead of 3.2 percent over EKRE and is 4.4 ahead of Center.

(Green - Center; Black - EKRE; Yellow - Reform; Blue - Isamaa; Red - SDE; Light green - Estonian Greens; Light blue - Eesti 200; Orange - Parempoolsed)

The top three is followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 10.5 percent, Isamaa on 9.8 percent and Eesti 200 on 8.4 percent. The latter has crawled back 1.4 points since its low three weeks ago.

Coalition parties (Reform, SDE, Eesti 200) enjoyed the support of 44.7 percent of respondents and opposition of 50.6 percent.

NGO Institute for Societal Studies that commissions the poll and Norstat Eesti AS concentrate on the last four weeks' aggregate results, putting the sample size at a minimum of 4,000 people. The "cannot say" vote is not included to have the results reflect a potential elections situation. The maximum margin of error depends on the relative importance of the largest group, which in this case is made up of Reform supporters, putting the margin of error at +/- 1.67 percent.

The four surveys that make up the aggregate results were carried out in July and August and are a mix of phone and online interviews.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

