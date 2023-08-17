Thursday, Friday in Estonia to stay warm and mostly sunny

Guests at last year's Rose Garden reception at Kadriorg, August 20, 2022.
Source: Margarita Mironova/ERR
The last two working days of the week will remain largely warm, with temperatures similar to those more often seen during mid-summer, and also clear during the daytimes and evenings.

The weather will break somewhat over the weekend, however, as a low pressure zone brings drizzle to parts of the country.

Thursday night saw rain, thunder and lighting across central Estonia in a band running southwest-northeast, with spectacular lightning flashes even visible from just outside Tallinn.

The morning has brought clear skies in the West and South, cloudier elsewhere, with showers on the North shore of Peipsi järv.

Temperatures are up to 20C, meaning a warm start to the day.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, August 17, 2023. Source: ERR

The mercury is set to rise daytime to 25-28C in the eastern half of the country, cooler, 19-23C, in the western half, including the islands, with the westerly breezes remaining. Gusts up to 11 m/s on the northwest coast.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Thursday, August 17, 2023. Source: ERR

The evening will clear up once again and will remain dry, with the temperatures warmer in the Southeast, 23-24C, than the rest of the country (18-22C).

Evening weather map in Estonia, Thursday, August 17, 2023. Source: ERR

It will remain mostly clear overnight and into Friday, with only a few storm clouds in the South, but not seeding anything.

Heading into the weekend, the rain will start to return as a low front approaches in Western and Southern Estonia on Saturday. While these showers may thin out in intensity Sunday, they may spread to other areas of the country, including Tallinn, where the annual presidential reception marking Restoration of Independence Day is to be held (last year's event pictured), through the course of Sunday.

The weekend temperatures will remain warm, averaging 23-25C daytime, 13-15C at night, though the start of the new week will be more overcast and slightly cooler.

Four-day weather forecast for Estonia, Friday, August 18-Monday, August 21, 2023. Source: ERR

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', meteorologist Taimi Paljak.

