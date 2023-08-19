Kristin Tattar became European champion before her home crowd

News
Fourth day of the European Disc Golf Championships 2023.
Open gallery
80 photos
News

Kristin Tattar won the women's event at the European Disc Golf Championships 2023.

Tattar completed 72 rounds of the European Championship with 249 strokes and 11 under par.

Even though Tattar completed the final day of the tournament with a modest score of 73 and allowed her closest competitor, Finland's Silva Saarinen, to finish three shots clear, the Estonian managed to maintain her composure in the final two baskets and win her first European Championship title. President Alar Karis presented Tattari with the trophy.

The two other medalists were Saarinen and her compatriot Eveliina Salonen, who finished within three and eight throws of Tattar, respectively. Finland's Heidi Laine and Henna Blomroos rounded out the top five.

Anneli Tugjas-Manniste finished in sixth place, Kaidi Allsalu in seventh place and Keiti Tatte in eighth place.

Dennis Augustsson of Sweden leads the men's race heading into the final day of competition. He will be followed by Albert Tamm and Jesse Nieminen of Finland and Jakub Semerad of the Czech Republic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:42

UN experts: Transition to teaching in Estonian may violate human rights

15:00

Kristin Tattar became European champion before her home crowd

14:36

Ida-Viru County leaders test-fly to south Finland

13:55

Gallery: Viljandi Guitar Festival organizes summer concerts in Noblessner

13:07

Food-themed community program to launch at Tallinn Art Hall

11:27

Akkermann wants to channel car tax revenues into roads

10:59

Environmental agency seeks new owner for Viidumäe Center on Saaremaa island

18.08

Director Sander Joon receives President's young cultural leader award

18.08

This year's famous Peipsi onion harvest half the size

18.08

Six-month Euribor below 4 percent again this week

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.08

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

17.08

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

18.08

Estonian movie 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' put forward for next year's Oscars

18.08

Estonian politicians not in favor of legalizing cannabis

18.08

Gallery: Informal meeting of Baltic prime ministers at Arvo Pärt Center

18.08

Estonia's 15th garlic festival to take place in Kuremaa on Saturday

18.08

Henri Arras: Traffic jams, few parking spaces and low physical activity

18.08

Six-month Euribor below 4 percent again this week

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: