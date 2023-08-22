Tallinn University Hospital opens new children's ward

Tartu University Hospital.
Tartu University Hospital. Source: kliinikum.ee
A new University of Tartu Hospital children's ward has started work at the Maarjamõisa site in Estonia's second city.

The hospital says the new unit boasts the most state-of-the-art conditions for hospital treatment and day care available for children in Estonia.

The new building also is directly connected to other buildings, including the women's and radiology clinics, as well as ER.

Evelyn Evert, head nurse at the children's clinic, said: "We hope that patients will be able to find their way to the reception of our children's clinic."

The hospital has done all it can to ensure this is so, she went on. "Patients come in through the main entrance, where have adapted a path made out of colored balls for them, so that they can easily find the M-Korpus, our new children's clinic. Today, looking at how things have gone, we can safely say that it has worked out very well, everyone arrived in good order and were well-received."

From the start of this week, all children's clinic outpatient appointments are seen at M-corpus (M-Block), on Ludvig Puusepa 8 in Tartu.

The entire transfer from the former site on Lunin will have been completed by the end of this week.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

