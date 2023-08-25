Arvo Hallik's company Novira Consult made a loss last year

Novaria Consult OÜ, owned by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik, made a loss of €17,500 last year, following years of profitable activity.

Hallik is the sole shareholder of Novaria Consult which had still not filed its annual reports for the last three years in June. The reports have since appeared in the Business Register and reveal that the company lost €17,500 at a turnover of €7,200 last year.

It turned out this summer that Prime Minister Kaja Kallas had lent Novaria Consult €350,000, which her husband Arvo Hallik said was for investment purposes.

The annual report reveals that the firm owed €367,437 last year, with the period's interest coming to €8,883.

Novaria Consult reported a turnover of €43,000 and profit of €81,000 in 2021. In 2020, this was €6,750 and €335,000 respectively.

Novaria Consult owns 24.8 percent of Stark Logistics AS, which finds itself at the center of a scandal over haulage to Russia. Hallik on Friday promised to sell his shares and exit from Stark Logistics.

The majority holding in Stark Logistics belongs to Martti Lemendik through Toystor OÜ, who is also the owner of Stark customer Metaprint that has business dealings with Russia. But that is not the only shared business of Hallik and Lemendik as the former also owns 30 percent of Stark Warehousing OÜ the other shareholders of which are KRG Invest, Rio-P and Lemendik's Toystor.

Stark Warehousing was founded in August 2021 to offer warehousing services near Tallinn. It bought the warehousing side of Start Logistics in December of that year.

Stark Warehousing's turnover came to €332,000 and loss to €171,000 between August 2021 and late 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!