Arvo Hallik's company Novira Consult made a loss last year

News
Stark Logistics truck on its way to the border.
Stark Logistics truck on its way to the border. Source: Reader submission
News

Novaria Consult OÜ, owned by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik, made a loss of €17,500 last year, following years of profitable activity.

Hallik is the sole shareholder of Novaria Consult which had still not filed its annual reports for the last three years in June. The reports have since appeared in the Business Register and reveal that the company lost €17,500 at a turnover of €7,200 last year.

It turned out this summer that Prime Minister Kaja Kallas had lent Novaria Consult €350,000, which her husband Arvo Hallik said was for investment purposes.

The annual report reveals that the firm owed €367,437 last year, with the period's interest coming to €8,883.

Novaria Consult reported a turnover of €43,000 and profit of €81,000 in 2021. In 2020, this was €6,750 and €335,000 respectively.

Novaria Consult owns 24.8 percent of Stark Logistics AS, which finds itself at the center of a scandal over haulage to Russia. Hallik on Friday promised to sell his shares and exit from Stark Logistics.

The majority holding in Stark Logistics belongs to Martti Lemendik through Toystor OÜ, who is also the owner of Stark customer Metaprint that has business dealings with Russia. But that is not the only shared business of Hallik and Lemendik as the former also owns 30 percent of Stark Warehousing OÜ the other shareholders of which are KRG Invest, Rio-P and Lemendik's Toystor.

Stark Warehousing was founded in August 2021 to offer warehousing services near Tallinn. It bought the warehousing side of Start Logistics in December of that year.

Stark Warehousing's turnover came to €332,000 and loss to €171,000 between August 2021 and late 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:13

'Night of the Ancient Bonfires' takes place in Estonia this Saturday

15:58

Tallinn 'Culture Night' festival takes place this Friday

15:56

Riigikogu select committee summons Kallas over Stark Logistics scandal

15:36

Rescue Board's crisis food recipes more than just tinned beans

15:13

Kallas scandal attracts minimal attention from world media

14:32

Surveys: Majority of respondents in favor of Kaja Kallas' resignation

14:31

Ingrid Neel through to Chicago Women's Open doubles final

14:15

Arvo Hallik's company Novira Consult made a loss last year

13:53

Estonia Theater: New Tallinn heritage protection regime would bar extension

13:22

Arvo Hallik to sell Stark Logistics shares and retire from company

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.08

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

24.08

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

08:52

Postimees and EPL: Kaja Kallas, resign

24.08

Metaprint sold to Russian market €30m worth of goods after war started Updated

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

08:06

Kallas' husband's firm made €1.5m from Russia business since February 2022

24.08

Stark Logistics: We realize now our actions are immoral in the eyes of many

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: