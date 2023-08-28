Experts recommend at risk people get Covid-19 vaccination this fall

A person being vaccinated. Source: Ministry of Social Affairs
An expert committee recommends at-risk groups get vaccinated against Covid-19 and against influenza, this fall.

Risk categories include those aged 60+ and children, and also adults, with illnesses which put them at risk, if more than 6 months have elapsed since their last vaccination or since they had had a bout with Covid.

Member of the expert committee on immunoprophylaxis and family physician Dr. Marje Oona says that Covid-19 as an illness has become milder in its symptoms, and bearing that in mind, the recommendations of the committee have been updated. 

"We recommend that the elderly and people with illnesses which put them at risk, who are still at risk of becoming seriously ill, get vaccinated against Covid-19, this fall.

Dr. Oona noted that the Covid-19 and 'flu vaccines can be administered together on the same day, though injections must be made into alternate arms.

 "As for people outside the risk groups, they too can get vaccinated against COVID-19, if a healthcare professional deems it expedient," Dr. Oona went on.

Booster doses are no longer counted as full doses; recovering from Covid-19 equates to one dose of the vaccine, the Dr Oona says, citing recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as well as the practice in various other countries.

In the autumn-winter season of this year, ie. peak 'flu season, the expert committee recommends using vaccines against Covid-19 in particular, as these provide the best protection considering the epidemiological situation and the circulating strains of Covid-19.

Dr. Marje Oona added that when vaccines applied against the newer sub-strains of Covid-19 get a license for use in Estonia, and arrive here, the State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet) and the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) will inform the public of that.

According to the Information Systems Center for Health and Welfare (TEHIK), there are more than 355,000 people aged 60+ in Estonia who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 within the past six months or who have recovered from the illness in that time.

The expert committee on immunoprophylaxis is a committee which advises the Ministry of Social Affairs on issues related to the immunization schedule and other vaccinations. The committee includes representatives of allergist-immunologists, infectious disease specialists, virologists, family doctors, pediatricians, nurses, the Health Board (Terviseamet), the State Agency of Medicine, the Health Insurance Fund and the Ministry of Social Affairs.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Social Affairs

Experts recommend at risk people get Covid-19 vaccination this fall

