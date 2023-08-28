Gas station hike fuel prices for fourth time this month

The price of gasoline and diesel in Estonia has risen for the fourth time in the past month.

95-octane gasoline rose in price by two cents to €1.799 a liter on Monday at all gas stations, while 98-octane gasoline rose by the same amount at pump, to €1.849 per liter.

Meanwhile diesel rose even more, by five cents per liter, to €1.679.

The price of fuel remained unchanged for several months in the summer, but from the last week of July has risen, by 10 cents per liter in the case of gas; 18 center a liter for diesel.

Gas station chains cite the increase in world market prices of crude oil and used up fuel stocks as the reasons behind the initial price hikes, in early August.



