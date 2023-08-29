Estonian Lutheran Church removes Jaan Tammsalu from his teaching position

At its Tuesday meeting, the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Council appointed one of Estonia's most well-known clergymen, Jaan Tammsalu, as a substitute teacher for the Tallinn region, removing him from his position as teacher of the John's Church congregation.

The Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELC) Archbishop Urmas Viilma told ERR that Tammsalu returned to work as a clergyman on Tuesday, but no longer as a teacher in Tallinn's St. John's Church (Jaani kirik) congregation, a major Lutheran parish church in Tallinn.

Viilma said that the council debate lasted four hours, whereby Tammsalu himself was heard, and there were consultations with Eve Kruus, the teacher of St John's parish, the dean of Charles' Church (Kaarli kirik), Jaak Aus, and Peeter Raudsepp, the chair of the board of St John's parish in Tallinn.

"We decided to appoint him as a substitute teacher in Tallinn area, i.e. a teacher who does not have his own congregation," Viilma explained.

"In addition, we anticipate that Jaan Tammsalu will quickly organize his personal life, so that he can serve as a minister in the Lutheran Church. He can then also serve in a congregation if he so chooses," Viilma said.

Tammsalu is currently allowed to wear clerical vestments.

In June, Õhtuleht wrote that Tammsalu, who was then a teacher at the Tallinn Jaani congregation, had committed adultery.

Tammsalu's work as a clergyman was suspended at his own request from June 12, and the break was to last until September 1. In a statement on the EELC website in June, Tammsalu said that this was a medical leave.

