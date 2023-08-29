EPL: Metaprint client — Russian oligarch under sanctions in Ukraine, Poland

Eesti Päevaleht reported that Martti Lemendik's company, Metaprint, provided services to the company of Sergei Kolesnikov, a Russian oligarch who is currently under sanctions in Poland and Ukraine.

In its 2022 Russian annual report, Estonian company Metaprint OOO lists so-called accounts receivable (AR), or amounts owed to a business by consumers who purchased goods or services on credit. Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reported a ₽27.3 million, or about €260,000, prospective payment related to the company named Tn-Alabuga.

So this makes Tn-Alabuga an important customer of the Estonian company Metaprint, from whom it orders products or services. TN-Alabuga is owned by Sergei Anatolevich Kolesnikov, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at $1.4 billion.

Kolesnikov advises the Russian government and shapes laws on the boards of several major Russian businesses, including Delovaya Rossiya.

Kolesnikov's building materials business TechnoNICOL highlighted in a public press release from 2016, that the company helped to build the Kerch bridge between Russia and seized Crimea, which Ukraine has repeatedly tried to destroy during the war.

Kolesnikov is sanctioned by the Ukrainian government in October last year and by Poland in May this year.

EPL reported on Monday that Tyumenskie Aerozoli, a company that has previously supplied tear gas to the Russian Ministry of the Interior, also owed money to Metaprint at the start of the year.

Martti Lemendik declined to comment to ERR about the article's details.

