Ukrainian cinema club to screen new war movie in Tallinn on Monday

Ukrainian Film Club.
Ukrainian Film Club. Source: Press materials
Twice a month, the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia arranges screenings of some of the latest Ukrainian movies. Next Monday, September 4, director Akhtem Seitablaev will be at Tallinn's Sõprus Cinema (Kino Sõprus) to personally introduce his war drama "Myrnyi-21" and take part in a Q and A with the audience.

Before the main screening of "Myrnyi-21," a short documentary "Culture vs War. Akhtem Seitablaev" will also be shown.

This short documentary is part of a larger project entitled "Culture vs War," initiated by the organization "Watch Ukrainian!" ("Dyvys Ukrainske!"). The project aims to document and communicate the truth about the ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine through the stories of prominent artists who have joined the Ukrainian armed forces as volunteers.

After the screening of "Culture vs War," the movie's director Akhtem Seitablaev will introduce his film "Myrnyi-21," a war drama depicting the resistance of a Luhansk border division against separatists and Russian special services.

The film is based on real-life events that occurred in June 2014 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It premiered in Ukraine on February 22, 2023.

The evening will end with a Q and A session, during which audience members will have the opportuntiy to pose questions to the director.

The film will be in Ukrainian with English subtitles. Entry is free (16+).

The "Culture vs War" exhibition in Kadriorg Art Museum. Source: Press materials

The Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia began running new programs in 2023 to promote Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian-Estonian relations. The Ukrainian Film Club in Estonia is a partnership between Tallinn's Sõprus Cinema (Kino Sõprus) and the Ukrainian Embassy in Estonia.

The film club shows films created by Ukrainian directors twice a month. Screenings ar also held in both Tartu and Narva. Attendance at the screenings is free.

Editor: Kristina Kersa, Michael Cole

