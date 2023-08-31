Daily: Kallas' husband quits board of Russia-oriented real estate firm

News
Real estate (photo is illustrative).
Real estate (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The businessman husband of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has stepped down from his position on the board of an Estonian real estate developer which had previously focused on the Russian market, daily Postimees reports.

Hallik left the board of the real estate company Restate Property Developers OÜ of his own volition on Friday, the same day that he announced he was divesting himself in his 24.8-percent stake in Stark Logistics, the company at the heart of the recent controversy, adding that he wanted to concentrate largely on his own company, Novaria Consult.

Restate, at that time known as Hammerhead, attracted media coverage in 2019, Postimees says, after it wanted to build a 30-hectare residential quarter and a 12-hectare industrial park,  in Kaliningrad, Russia – the company had experienced an initial, less successful period in that market starting from 2008.

Company co-founder and CEO Risto Abel, who himself ceased to be a shareholder in the firm after the February 2022 invasion, told Postimees that Restate "does not consider it justified or justified to differentiate our cooperation partners on the basis of nationality," adding that it deals with clients who are either citizens of Estonia or have a permanent residence permit here and have a long-term track record of having been active in the business scene in Estonia.

Arvo Hallik had joined Restate's board in October 2020, the daily says.

Revelations last week that Hallik had a significant stake in a company transporting manufactured items to Russia, more specifically aerosol can components which, unlike the finished product, are not subject to sanctions, put pressure on the prime minister, given her consistently tough stance on doing business with Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine starting February 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:13

Estonia to support Slovenia mitigation efforts after devastating flooding

16:42

New Estonian ambassador to India presents credentials

16:39

SDE chair opposes creating special Riigikogu Kallas investigation committee

16:30

Kallas: Expectations on me should be same as those on Martin Helme

16:08

Newest patrol boat addition to PPA fleet starts work in seas off Hiiumaa

15:32

Daily: Kallas' husband quits board of Russia-oriented real estate firm

15:10

Stark Logistics likely to cancel shares sold back by Hallik

14:43

Justice chancellor: Sitting topic must be pertinent to Riigikogu committee

14:33

Experts: Estonian economy will take time to return to previous levels

13:34

Some Narva councilors unhappy at renaming of city's streets

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13:08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

30.08

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's moral standards are so much higher

29.08

FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

30.08

Three state high schools open in Tallinn

30.08

Ossinovski: MP Kallas has not given exhaustive answers on spouse's business

30.08

State wants to renew e-Estonia brand

08:55

Statistics: Estonia's GDP falls 2.9 percent on year to Q2 2023

30.08

Kaja Kallas agrees to appear before Riigikogu committees

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: