Watch the Tallinn Digital Summit live Tuesday 9 a.m.

News
Tallinn Digital Summit.
Tallinn Digital Summit. Source: Aron Urb/Tallinn Digital Summit
News

ERR News broadcasts this year's Tallinn Digital Summit, hosted by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. The theme of the summit this year is "Refreshing the Agenda of Democracy and Technology."

"This year's summit concentrates on giving meaning to and updating the relationship between democracy and technology. We will bring policymakers and the tech sector together in Tallinn to discuss how democracy can keep up with new technologies and how to make the latter work for democracy in the best possible ways," Kallas said.

"Ukraine continues to fight off Russian aggression in which light we will also pay attention to how democratic digital societies can cope in difficult conditions, while offering their citizens e-services, keeping the country together and developing. We all have a lot to learn from this."

The full program of the summit that features panel discussions and presentations on AI, sustainability, cyber security and resilience can be found at the link.

The Tallinn Digital Summit 2023 will be held at the Tallinn Creative Hub in hybrid form.

An annual event hosted by the prime minister of Estonia, the Tallinn Digital Summit brings together leaders from the digitally advanced world. Politicians, government officials, representatives from international organizations, and the private sector aim to address challenges and seize opportunities on our journey towards a connected digital future.

The first Tallinn Digital Summit was held in September 2017 among the HoSG of the28 European Union member states as part of the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

tallinn digital summit

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:10

Some Tallinn students to attend school in the evening due to lack of space

19:34

15,300 students start academic year at the University of Tartu

19:16

Start of schoolyear traffic fears fail to materialize

18:39

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

18:33

President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

18:15

Estonia planning abrupt pollution charges hike

17:41

National Audit Office: Activity-based budgeting doesn't comply with reality

17:25

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

16:26

Interior Ministry obstructs National Audit Office labor costs audit

15:43

Routine survey work reveals 100-year-old shipwreck off Saaremaa

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

03.09

Many Estonian companies continue doing business with Russia

08:03

Ceiling collapse prompts Tallinn European School switch to remote learning

01.09

Intelligence chief: Ukraine has put Russian troops under pressure in south

03.09

Finnish power generation bouncing back for lower prices also in Estonia

03.09

Estonia's smallest school has 4, largest nearly 2,000 students

13:39

Tallinn the scene of two high-level summits this week

15:10

Prime minister couldn't tell Riigikogu committee when she made Novaria loan

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: