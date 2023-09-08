Gallery: Pop star Louis Tomlinson appears in Tallinn

News
Louis Tomlinson in concert in Tallinn.
Open gallery
26 photos
News

British singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson played the Unibet Arena in Tallinn earlier this week.

Tomlinson shot to fame with the pop group One Direction, and was in Tallinn performing his "Faith In The Future" world tour. His repertoire included both two song by his former band, and another by another major British act, Arctic Monkeys, ERR's Menu portal reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08.09

Foreign minister hits out at Elon Musk denying Starlink Ukraine coverage

08.09

Narva street renaming goes ahead despite council voting it down

08.09

Renewables tender brings in interest amounting to over 1,000 Gwh of energy

08.09

Businesses say joint Russia trade embargo less damaging than unilateral one

08.09

Live Nation promoter: Summer concerts exceeded all expectations

08.09

Gallery: Pop star Louis Tomlinson appears in Tallinn

08.09

Estonia to update Ukraine refugee temporary protection application process

08.09

Prime minister to Vogue: Many of my predecessors didn't face a crisis

08.09

Reform MP: Some party members opposed to Kaja Kallas' continuation

08.09

Bank of Estonia: Inflation likely to hover around 4-5 percent to year-end

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.09

Aivo Peterson charged with treason

08.09

Estonian PM: Finland key to shutting down Russia trade

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

08.09

Estonia agrees to alleged crypto currency scammers' US extradition

07.09

Ussisõnad exercise brings reservists to streets of Tallinn

08.09

Prime Minister's Office refuses to release Kallas statements, loan contract

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

08.09

Number of reburied Red Army soldiers nears 2,000 in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: