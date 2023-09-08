Gallery: Pop star Louis Tomlinson appears in Tallinn
British singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson played the Unibet Arena in Tallinn earlier this week.
Tomlinson shot to fame with the pop group One Direction, and was in Tallinn performing his "Faith In The Future" world tour. His repertoire included both two song by his former band, and another by another major British act, Arctic Monkeys, ERR's Menu portal reports.
--
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits